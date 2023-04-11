An investigation is now underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Family Dollar, located at 12375 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Ban Tien, Executive Assistant Chief with the Houston Police Department, said the incident began as an auto-theft investigation.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer found a stolen vehicle, a Honda Civic, in the parking lot of the Family Dollar.

After the officer pulled up on the suspected stolen vehicle and blocked the car in, it was discovered that a driver, who police said is a Black male around 40 years old, was inside the vehicle.

As the officer approached and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver put the car into reverse, and rammed into the patrol car.

Tien said after the officer gave multiple verbal commands to exit the vehicle, the driver later exited the vehicle.

Then as the officer attempted to detain the driver, a struggle began between the officer and the driver.

During the struggle, Tien said, the suspect was able to get on top of the officer.

Also during the struggle, the officer, who is said to be with the department for approximately seven years, learned the suspect disarmed the officer as his taser was knocked off.

Tien said the officer, who was in fear of his safety and life, fired his weapon one time, striking him in the upper-torso area, in an effort to gain control of the scene.

The driver, who police have identified but not released his name yet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities also said a woman, who is said to be a family member, was also involved in the incident as she approached the officer. However, she was not involved in the struggle.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was involved in a strong-arm robbery in the downtown Houston area around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tien added it was believed that the driver had two open felony warrants, but it's unclear what the charges were for on those warrants.

As is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting, the officer will be placed on administrative duty until the full investigation into the shooting is complete.

Houston police are asking anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact them.