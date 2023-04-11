The man charged in the deadly Houston shooting of rapper BTB Savage has surrendered to authorities, police say.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, is charged with the murder of Darrell Gentry, also known as BTB Savage.

According to police, Burley surrendered at the Harris County Joint Procession Center on Tuesday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Montrel Lenard Burley (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Gentry was shot and killed in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street near Mid Lane around 6:10 p.m. March 30.

Police say witnesses reported that two suspects fled in a black Subaru SUV.

According to charging documents, Burley had rented a black 2020 Subaru Outback on March 26 in San Antonio.

Police found the rental vehicle at Burley’s home in New Braunfels, and when they searched the vehicle, a rifle shell casing fell from the rear door hatch, the court documents state.

Burley’s phone records also allegedly placed his phone in Houston and near the scene of the shooting on March 30.

According to court documents, police believe a previous shooting on Feb. 3 was a connection between Burley and Gentry.

Gentry and his girlfriend were involved in the shooting death of a man in San Antonio, but police determined that shooting was justified and neither one was charged, court documents state.

Police say Burley and the man who was killed in the Feb. 3 shooting were in a gang together and were close friends who would refer to each other as "brothers" even though they were not blood relatives, according to court documents.

Police are still searching for at least one other suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.