An investigation is now underway after a deadly drive-by shooting in Houston's Galleria area on Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Mid Lane just before 6:15 p.m.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference that officers responded to a call for service for a drive-by shooting in progress.

Finner said the victim, who has not yet been identified, but is said to be in his mid 20s, was driving a white Mercedes vehicle northbound when a black newer model Subaru with dark windows began to fire at the Mercedes.

Authorities believe the suspects, who were dressed in all black with hoodies and shades on, fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene either westbound or eastbound on San Felipe.

Finner said authorities believe this was not a random shooting, and was in fact, a targeted shooting.

FBI officials were also on scene and said to be assisting Houston police in their investigation.

Authorities are working to review surveillance cameras in the area as part of the active investigation.