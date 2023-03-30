A student with a gun was taken into custody at Conroe ISD’s Grand Oaks High School on Thursday, school officials say.

According to a letter to parents from the principal, someone used the district’s app to send an anonymous alert about a student on campus with a gun around 9:20 a.m.

The district’s police department responded to investigate the report and locate the student. The school says additional officers and explosives-sniffing K-9s were dispatched to the location and their own campus administration began investigating as well.

According to the school, a student was located within minutes with a Ruger .380 in his possession. He was taken into custody.

The school did not specify what disciplinary action the student would face, but said the incident would be addressed in accordance with Texas law.

"I understand receiving a message like this after the tragedy in Nashville could be upsetting. Weapons have no place in our schools, and it takes all of us to keep our schools safe. We could not be prouder of the student who submitted the anonymous alert. Vigilance and working together are our greatest safety measures," the principal’s letter states.

Anyone aware of a suspected threat can report it 24 hours a day using the District’s KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or the Anonymous Alerts app. Visit the Safety Information webpage to learn more.

Read the school’s full letter below:

