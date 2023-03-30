In a recent announcement, one Texas legislator reportedly stated many members of their staff were resigning.

On Thursday, FOX 26 received reports saying Texas Representative Jolanda Jones confirmed multiple staff resignations.

In a tweet from FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan, Jones reportedly stated, "Working in the Texas Legislature is a stressful and demanding job, especially when you are in a daily fight to protect your constituents from attacks on their, their families, their civil rights, their schools, and their ability to control their own bodies. Some on my staff have decided this job is not for them. I wish them good luck and success in their next endeavors."

In a letter to Representative Jones, the staff opened by saying, "We, as a collective of senior staff, have repeatedly attempted to curb your behavior and address the type of work environment you have bred over the last month. But, to no avail; we haven't seen any success. You have continued to endorse, encourage, and create an abusive and hostile work environment in the workplace without accountability for you or your relatives’ actions."

The letter further goes on to share how her son Jiovanni "Jio" Christian Jones is having an inappropriate relationship with an intern in the office. Jio is said to be the General Counsel at Elite Change, Inc. which is a registered lobbying firm and also the financial vehicle of Jolanda's campaign manager.

According to the staff, the State Rep went as far as manipulating her District Director to take the blame for her finding out about her son's inappropriate relationship which led to Jio threatening to lie about her District Director being involved in illegal business.

Staff members mention how Rep. Jones would get staff involved in personal affairs, made staff feel unsafe, threatened to fire staff, and more.

"Public servants are meant to prioritize the public good before oneself, but you have continued to use this office as a bully pulpit to acquire more power and to protect your own self-interests," the letter states.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan reportedly gave this statement: "On Wednesday, the Speaker’s office learned of complaints against a member of the Texas House of Representatives. The allegations are under review by the appropriate entities, as outlined in the rules of the Texas House. The Speaker’s office takes all allegations seriously and expects that this matter will be addressed and resolved as soon as possible."

Jones was sworn into office on May 18, 2022, and became the first Black member of the LGBTQ community elected to the Texas state legislature after she won the special election to succeed retiring Representative Garnet Coleman.

