Shooter opens fire on woman's car in Houston Galleria mall parking garage: police

The Brief Someone opened fire on a woman's vehicle in the Galleria mall parking lot in Houston on Saturday, police say. No injuries were reported in the shooting. This was the second shooting incident in one of the mall's parking garages in less than a week.



A shooter fled after opening firing on a woman’s vehicle in the Galleria mall parking lot on Saturday, Houston police say.

Shots fired in parking garage

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Westheimer Road.

Police say a woman in the parking garage asked someone else if he was leaving. They backed up their car to allow them to pull out so she could take the parking spot. The driver behind her got out of their vehicle and pointed weapon at her, police say.

As the other car exited and pulled away, police say the suspect fired at the woman’s vehicle.

The suspect then got back into their vehicle and left the parking garage.

There were not reports of any injuries.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

Second shooting incident in a week

Dig deeper:

This was not the first shooting incident in the area that week. On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man died after he was shot in the orange garage at the mall.

The shooter and motive behind the shooting have not been released. There is no indication that the two shootings are related.

