The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot in the orange garage of the Galleria mall in Houston. He died at the hospital hours later. Three people were detained, questioned and later released.



A man who was shot in a parking garage at the Galleria mall in Houston on Tuesday has died, police say.

Man shot in Galleria parking garage

What we know:

The shooting occurred in the orange garage in the 5000 block of West Alabama Street around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital. Police say he died at 10:55 p.m.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not indicated a motive.

3 detained and released

Dig deeper:

Police say officers saw a black Chrysler 300 with shattered windows from apparent gunfire flee the scene. Officers located the vehicle and detained three males. Police say the males were questioned and then released.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.