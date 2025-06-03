Houston shooting: 3 people detained following shooting at parking garage near Galleria

The Brief Houston police are investigating after a shooting in a parking garage near the Houston Galleria. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road. Police said one person was shot.



Houston police are on the scene investigating following a shooting at a parking garage near the Houston Galleria.

Houston shooting: 1 shot in parking garage shooting near Houston Galleria

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road on Tuesday afternoon in the orange garage.

Officials said one person was shot. Police said the victim, who was believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the hospital.

Three people, believed to be in their 20s, have been detained, according to Houston police.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a condition on the person who was shot.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still investigating the motive.