Sheriff: 5-year-old shot in NW Harris County on Christmas Eve by stray bullet

article

Authorities are responding to a shooting on Christmas Eve in Cypress, where a 5-year-old is said to be hit by a stray bullet.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened in the 12500 block of Barker Cypress Rd. in northwest Harris County.

Preliminary information from investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office suggests the unidentified shooter came home from work and was unloading his gun and trying to put it in a safer location, as his children are also in the home.

However, officials say a bullet shot out of the apartment, hitting a 5-year-old. Authorities say the man turned himself in and confessed to what happened. It's unclear if he will face any charges as the investigation remains underway and deputies are still gathering information.

The child, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital but is said to be in good condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.