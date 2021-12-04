Shaquille O’Neal rocks city of Houston by making musical debut as DJ Diesel

Basketball legend Shaquille O’ Neal was in Houston Friday night for his debut as DJ Diesel.

Known as the World's Biggest DJ, it was only fitting for him to rock the crowd at the city’s biggest Vegas-style venue Sekai Day and Night Club on Saint Emmanuel St. in downtown Houston.

O’Neal was born in San Antonio but has been coming to Houston most of his life, even having a residence here. That's why he decided he wanted Houston to be a stop on his tour as he makes his way around the country DJing for excited fans.

For those that don't know, Shaq has actually been DJing since 1986 and has worked his way up from turntables to the latest technology.

He also tells FOX 26 the reason he decided to start DJing again is he was missing the adrenaline factor in his life.

