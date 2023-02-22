article

Shake Shack is launching a limited-time VIP dining experience in Houston.

Inspired by their new White Truffle menu, the Truffle Table will launch at the Shake Shack in Rice Village from Feb. 27 through March 2.

The experience is only coming to 10 Shake Shack restaurant around the country.

The experience transforms one table at the restaurant in a fine dining setting. It includes table service, fine china, a white tablecloth and a prix fixe tasting menu.

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

For $20 plus tax per person, you will get the full White Truffle menu which includes the White Truffle Burger, White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce.

You will also get unlimited red or white Shack canned wine, a shake, unlimited beverages of choice, a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan and a bottle of Regalis truffle oil to take home.

The Truffle Table is only available by reservation, and spots are expected to go quickly. Click here to reserve a spot.

The experience is also coming to locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, DC and Philadelphia.