SH-249 crash: 5 injured, including juvenile, after vehicle runs red light

The Brief Five people, including a teen, were taken to nearby hospitals after they were involved in a crash on the SH-249 feeder near Grand Parkway. The driver of the sedan who ran the red light is in critical condition, police report.



Five people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in northwest Harris County.

Major crash on SH 249 feeder

What we know:

Deputy Chagoya with the Harris County Sheriff's Department reports they were called to a major crash on Highway 249 Feeder Road near the Grand Parkway.

SH-249 crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a sedan ran a red light and hit a pick-up truck with four people inside.

There were four people inside the pick-up truck, including a 14-year-old juvenile, and they were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputy Chagoya says the driver of the sedan is in critical condition at the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is not reported if the driver of the sedan was impaired.