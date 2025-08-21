Richmond Avenue crash: Houston police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

The Brief The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, down on the ground and began CPR on the woman. Authorities said the driver involved in the incident fled the scene.



Deadly Houston crash: Authorities searching for driver who fled the scene

What we know:

According to authorities, officials were called out to reports of a disturbance and also a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, down on the ground and began CPR on the woman.

The woman was later taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said the driver involved in the incident fled the scene.

Houston police said they put out a "Be On the Look Out" broadcast for a blue Mercedes. However, officials did not say if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information on what happened, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division.