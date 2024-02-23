Several women who are believed to be victims of sex trafficking have been rescued in northwest Harris County after a major prostitution sting operation.

The women are not from the United States and say they were brought here and forced into prostitution.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office has also shut down several massage parlors where Constable Mark Herman says sex was for sale.

Constable Mark Herman says prostitution along FM 1960 between Kuykendahl and the Hardy Toll Road has become an issue and won't be tolerated.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Thirteen men were charged with Soliciting Prostitution.

Thirteen men have been arrested in the bust and charged with Soliciting Prostitution. The charge is now a state jail felony instead of a misdemeanor.