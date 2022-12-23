Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze

Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected.

At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and Baytown reported flaring on the Community Awareness Emergency Response website since midnight Friday. Two of them attributed it to weather conditions.

At 10 a.m, Celanese Clear Lake said the community might notice flaring and noise due to freeze conditions.

At 9:30 a.m., PEMEX Deer Park wrote, "Due to cold weather-related issues, the facility is currently flaring and there is an associated nuisance odor. We are taking steps to minimize any noise, light, or smoke associated with this flaring activity. The site is conducting air monitoring both inside the fenceline and in the community to ensure the safety of our workforce and our neighbors. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

None of the refineries have reported community impacts beyond flaring, visible smoke, noise or an odor.

