Officials are piecing together what led up to a crash in southwest Houston, where several people were injured.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened around 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of La Roche Ln and Beechnut near Southwest Freeway.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved, a dark gray truck and a green 4Runner. It's unclear exactly how it all unfolded, but it's believed preliminarily that the truck rolled over and hit at least 5 pedestrians.

They were all taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but none appear to be fatal, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.