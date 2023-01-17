Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston.

"I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around."

Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around 3 p.m. Memorial Park is only a few short miles from the center of downtown Houston.

"He was sunning himself right there," said Alan near the Memorial Park softball field and pool. "You can see the tops of the downtown skyline from here. Which is crazy there is that kind of wildlife right here."

Coyotes are no stranger to the Houston area. According to Zach Vandermost, owner of Critter One, they’re receiving more calls recently relating to coyotes.

"When you really think about it, this is a perfect environment for them," said Vandermost. "There’s trees, burrows, and all of our trash. There’s more food than you can imagine."

Critter One is one of several companies in the area that relocates nuisance animals. Generally speaking, Vandermost says they don’t relocate coyotes unless they’re causing major problems.

"We’re definitely [noticing] an uptick this year," said Vandermost. "As long as they’re not causing a threat to humans or animals, we should leave them be. Generally, coyotes are doing their own thing. They’re scavengers. They’re not the type of animal to come and attack someone."

Texas Parks and Wildlife lists the following precautions people can take to manage coyotes.