Selena to be inducted into Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Star Trail of Fame

Legendary Tejano performer Selena will be inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s prestigious Star Trail of Fame.

The Star Trail of Fame, located on the second floor of NRG Center outside the Rodeo’s offices, pays tribute to the stars who have made an impact on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the community.

Selena will be the ninth star honored with a plaque to commemorate her years of entertainment on the Rodeo stage. As one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers during the late 20th century, Selena has remained a legendary artist who transcended music and became a bicultural icon.

The Queen of Tejano performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo three consecutive times, including her last concert in Reliant Astrodome in 1995, which set the all-time attendance record just over a month before her death. During these performances, Selena entertained nearly 180,000 Rodeo fans. She continues to inspire generations with her music and will forever be loved by her fans. Several Rodeo entertainers have paid tribute to Selena, including Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Prince Royce, and Cardi B.

