Security guard shot, killed in overnight shooting in Houston

Authorities are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed overnight in Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of Long Drive, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a security guard had been shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No other details about the shooting have been released by authorities.