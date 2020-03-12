Second & third presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County

Montgomery County is reporting a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 just hours after reporting a second case, bringing the greater Houston area total to 17.

The third patient, announced Thursday afternoon, is a man, who is in his 40s and lives in northwest Montgomery County. He recently traveled to Florida.

The second patient is a woman, who is in her 40s, resides in South Montgomery County and is being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County. She traveled to New Orleans recently.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

Officials say they are still awaiting CDC confirmation of all of these cases. The cases are still under investigation, and the information is limited at this time.

The first Montgomery County COVID-19 patient is still currently hospitalized in Montgomery County. The man, who is in his 40s, may be the first metropolitan patient to get the virus from community spread rather than travel abroad.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough also signed a local disaster declaration on Thursday to help with stopping the spread of COVID-19.

MORE: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Advertisement

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a joint conference on Wednesday that the man actually went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on February 28, and consequently, because of the potential community spread, canceled the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

MORE: Montgomery Co. COVID-19 patient went to Bar-B-Que Cookoff

Roughly, the first dozen patients in the greater Houston area were linked to an Egyptian cruise.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE