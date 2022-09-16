Authorities have identified the second teenager killed by a suspected drunk driver in Galveston in early September.

Initially, only one teenager, later identified as Mason Nelson, 14, was reported to have died from the crash on 41st St. and Avenue O.

BACKGROUND: Teen killed following 2-vehicle car crash in Galveston, driver arrested

However, officials with the Galveston Police Department confirmed Friday that Samuel Mixon, 14, of Galveston also died from his injuries. We're told he was a freshman at Ball High School and the district shared a statement on social media offering condolences to his family and loved ones.

The driver responsible for the crash, Keith Brazier, 28, meanwhile was arrested and charged with felony murder and investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor. However, it's not the first charge to go on his record. According to court records, Brazier has three previous DWI convictions in 2016, 2018, and 2021. In fact, records show he was released from prison for the third charge hours before the crash.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly Galveston crash released from prison on previous DWI charge hours before

Additionally, officials said Brazier served less than a year of his 3-year sentence.