Second suspect in Spring Pizza Hut shooting kills himself

A suspect in the shooting of a Pizza Hut employee this past Sunday, shot and killed himself inside a home in The Woodlands, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Harris County Violent Offenders Taskforce were serving an arrest warrant on the suspect. As investigators approached the residence, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence.

Investigators backed away and called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Harris County's SWAT team was sent to the residence, along with other agencies.

When they finally made it into the residence, they found a 19-year old male dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The aggravated robbery is still under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting in The Woodlands is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Dept and the Harris County Sheriff's Dept.

According to investigators, two men tried to rob the Pizza Hut in the18500 block of Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the men demanded the money in the cash register, that's when the 47-year-old employee confronted the robber who was armed.

The confrontation started verbal but turned physical leading to the 47-year-old employee being shot twice.

He's currently in critical but stable condition.

The other suspect in the incident was taken into custody Monday, charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held on a $100,000 bond.