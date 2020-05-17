Pizza Hut employee shot during armed robbery in Spring

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a 47-year-old Pizza Hut employee in Spring.

According to investigators, two men tried to rob the Pizza Hut in the18500 block of Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the men demanded the money in the cash register. According to the sheriff's office, the 47-year-old employee confronted the robber who was armed.

The confrontation started verbal but turned physical leading to the 47-year-old employee being shot twice.

Investigators say it is possible the victim knew one of the robbers.

The sheriff's office says store employees followed the robbers as they fled west from the store, but stopped their pursuit once they left the parking lot.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies searched for the two robbers just west of the parking lot.

Advertisement

Store employees drove the victim to an emergency care and he was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann in downtown Houston. The victim is in critical, but stable condition.

Both suspects are still at large.