Second child drowns at same home in La Marque, police investigating

The La Marque Police Department has launched a criminal investigation in the drowning death of a 6-year-old boy Monday. But this is not the first time a child has died of by drowning at that residence.

"She said a boy drowned at Ron's house on the Fourth of July. And as soon as she said that, I said, someone had to lose a child from something I was trying to tell everyone back then. His house is not kid friendly," said Sharena Williams, mother of Stephanie Smith.

BACKGROUND: 6-year-old boy drowns during party in La Marque: police

The mother of 4-year-old Stephanie Smith taken aback after hearing of another drowning death of child at the same home in La Marque. She says her mind went racing back to 2014.

"I saw the expression on his face and I knew right then that something was wrong," said Williams.

La Marque police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent drowning of a 6-year-old boy during a Fourth of July party on Monday. The child was taken to the Mainland Medical Center in Texas City where he died.

MORE LA MARQUE NEWS

Police have confirmed the house was being rented out at the time, but they’re still looking into whether the property owner was there this time around.

In 2014, Stephanie drowned while attending a birthday party at the same house.

Williams sued the homeowner claiming negligence in her drowning death.

"His pool is 10 feet deepy. When you first get through the gate, it’s 10 feet right there," said Williams. "At the time, his gate was broke, the gate that goes into the pool, so anybody could just walk in and out."

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

She also says the pool was filthy from two previous parties. In court documents, she claims people were going in and out of the pool with dirt on their feet.

"He didn’t think that you had to clean the pool to make in clear, because we couldn’t even see," says Williams.

In 2015, a jury ruled Stephanie's death an accident, but Sharena believes the home is not kid-friendly and hopes investigators will take a deeper look into this recent drowning.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

County property records show that the house is owned by the same person.

FOX 26 went to go speak to the homeowner, but a young man open the door. He was unwilling to talk about it, except to confirm the house was being rented out at the time.

Police say the investigation is protocol, but they are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Lt. Forrest Gandy at 409-938-9235. To provide information anonymously, contact La Marque Crime Stoppers by clicking here or via telephone at 409-938-TIPS (8477)