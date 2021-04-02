Search underway for missing boater near Trinity Bay

article

The United States Coast Card and partner agency crews need your help locating a missing boater near Trinity Bay, Texas.

According to a release, the missing boater is reported to be a 40-year-old man, approximately 5'6" tall.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 4:12 p.m. from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office stating a small recreational vessel was under power with no visible operator on board in Trinity Bay, near Double Bayou.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew while a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat – Small boat crew traveled to the recreational vessel's position.

Good Samaritans and partner agency crews recovered the vessel with the crabbing equipment present on board. GPS data was able to be recovered from the vessel and searches are concentrating along the areas the vessel was transiting.

If you have any information on the missing boater, contact Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.