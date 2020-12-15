Search intensifies for college student from Missouri City who went missing

The search has intensified for a college student who was on his way back home to Missouri City for Christmas break.

Since Sunday, 21-year-old Texas State University student Jason Landry has been missing after disappearing on his way back home.

“Probably has a concussion. It was probably 40 something degrees out, dark and no lights. He was probably trying to find help. That's the image that brings me to tears,” said Kent Laundry, Jason's father.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Earlier Tuesday, Jason’s mother, Lisa, and sister joined Kent in the search just northeast of Luling. Kent says it is a rural area where someone can easily get lost.

“We are in the country, there are a lot of rolling hills,” said Kent. “Driving through the night you can see bobcats, deer, and coyotes.”

Advertisement

Jason went missing off a country road that parallels Highway 86, his car left the road ending up in a ditch. The car was significantly damaged after also going into some trees.

Kent says his son has no known health conditions that would have made him lose control.

“He could have tried to avoid a deer,” said Kent. “Like we’ve all done on gravel or dirt roads, you fishtail and you overcorrect. I think he did that.”

DPS told FOX 26, items belonging to Jason, like his wallet and phone were found outside of his car, along with a small amount of blood.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

But at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

"Right now, we have no indication of any foul play at all. We don't know if maybe somebody picked him up or if he just wandered to an area where we haven't searched or found yet," said Sergeant Dean Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Every parent’s nightmare came true for the Laundry’s after a call that came in at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“Hug your kids, because that’s all I want to do is hug my son,” said Kent.