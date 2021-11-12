Search for more victims from real-life 'Candy Man' serial killer continues

Convicted killer Elmer Wayne Henley directed Texas Equusearch Friday to the Pasadena home of Dean Corll, otherwise known as the ‘Candy Man’ and ‘the Pied Piper,’ one of his accomplices whom he shot to death.

Some of those who live around what was once the home of Dean Coryll, know about the horrible things that happened here others don’t.

"It’s crazy and it’s weird and it’s scary," said Maria Salas who lives near the home on Lamar street in Pasadena.

RELATED: Texas Equusearch holds press conference regarding search for human remains of 'Candy Man' victims

Teenage boys mostly runaways would be lured to Coryll’s home by Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks. Coryll would sexually torture and kill them.

"I have 11 kids and I would not know what to do I would go crazy if one of my kids walked home from school and doesn’t make it home," said Salas.

Back in 1973 Henley shot and killed Dean Coryll and told police where 27 bodies were buried.

"I actually wrote a letter to Wayne Henley not anticipating I’d hear back from him and I did," said Texas Equasearch founder Tim Miller.

Miller says he’s been talking to Henley a couple of times a week on the phone. Henley directed searchers to Coryll’s Pasadena home.

"He said knowing Dean as well as I knew him I think that is a place you need to do," Miller said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The backyard search turned up only animals bones and is now over.

"It’s still a win-win for everybody," said Miller. "We know nothing is here and the neighborhood can relax."

Even though nothing was found Henley is telling Tim Miller there are more victims that need to be recovered.

"If he wouldn’t have killed Dean Coryll in this house where he killed him there would be so many more victims out there," Miller said. The other accomplice David Brooks died in prison last year.

Henley comes up for parole every few years but that’s not going to happen.

"I honestly think he’s trying to help as much as he can," said Miller.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP