Search continues for 17-year-old after boat sinks in Lake Houston

A search is underway for a 17-year-old after a boat sinking incident in a lake in Northeast Harris County Sunday morning.

While information is limited, Houston Police Department has reported that three people were aboard a boat on Lake Houston when it sank around 3:00 a.m. One person managed to swim to shore safely to call for help, and another person was later found. The third person, 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva, remains missing.

Marvin Reyes Oliva

He was last seen on Lake Houston at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning wearing a yellow shirt.

If you have seen him, contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.