Harris County authorities are investigating a woman's death in Seabrook who reportedly died during Hurricane Beryl.

The incident occurred at the Lakeside Yachting Center on NASA Parkway on Monday.

According to a witness, a boat broke loose on Monday, hit a sailboat, and caused it to sink in under a minute. A couple was on board, and the 76-year-old woman lost her life.

The witness stated he helped retrieve items from the boat after the incident and observed a hole on the side of the boat about the size of his chest.