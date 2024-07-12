Expand / Collapse search

Seabrook woman dead after boat sunk during Hurricane Beryl

By
Published  July 12, 2024 8:30pm CDT
Harris County
A Seabrook woman's death is under investigation after officials say she died during Hurricane Beryl. According to witnesses, a boat broke loose and hit another sailboat with the couple on board, causing it to sink.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a woman's death in Seabrook who reportedly died during Hurricane Beryl.

The incident occurred at the Lakeside Yachting Center on NASA Parkway on Monday.

According to a witness, a boat broke loose on Monday, hit a sailboat, and caused it to sink in under a minute. A couple was on board, and the 76-year-old woman lost her life.

The witness stated he helped retrieve items from the boat after the incident and observed a hole on the side of the boat about the size of his chest.