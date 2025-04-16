Seabrook crash: 1 killed in bicycle-ambulance crash on Wednesday

The Brief A man was killed in a crash involving a bicycle and an ambulance on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of E. Meyer Avenue and State Highway 146. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in Seabrook on Wednesday.

Seabrook bicycle-ambulance crash, 1 killed

What we know:

According to the Seabrook Police Department, a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of E. Meyer Avenue and State Highway 146 involving an electric bicycle and a Seabrook EMS ambulance.

Officials said independent witnesses confirmed the ambulance, which was traveling eastbound on E. Meyer Avenue, entered the intersection on a green light.

At the same time, a bicyclist riding an electric bicycle was traveling southbound on the SH 146 northbound frontage road sidewalk and failed to stop at the red light.

Officials stated the bicyclist struck the left side of the ambulance.

The bicyclist, who is described as a white male, sustained serious injuries and was taken by Nassau Bay EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no injuries reported by Seabrook EMS personnel.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.