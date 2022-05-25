School security expert says it's time to turn school buildings into 'Hard Targets' after Texas school shooting

The largest school district in the state of Texas is responding to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Wednesday afternoon, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, along with school and law enforcement officials held a news conference. The news conference was just ahead of their district safety and security meeting, which was planned before the Uvalde school massacre took place.

"We are doing everything to ensure the safety and security of your children at HISD," House said.

HISD's Assistant Police Chief Lucritia Rogers spoke about their annual active shooter training drills; which includes law enforcement, teachers, students, and community members.

School officials say they’re constantly looking for ways to improve and that there are plans in place to increase security, especially at large school events.

Local school security and tactical response expert Hanan Yadin says the only way to help prevent these tragedies is to enhance security features around school premises.

"There are different layers of security, schools need to be fenced. Access control at the doors is not enough, because you actually defeat the purpose of security by letting somebody get so close to the school," Yadin said.

And while high fences and guards at the gate may make schools seem more like a prison, Yadin says we have to change with the times, and school buildings should be just as safe as any courthouse or government building.

"If you look at other facilities, they have fences, they have security. So why are schools that have children inside not a priority?" Yadin said.

School officials admitted that there is room for improvement when it comes to securing HISD campuses.

"There are things that are about operational expenses as well, so we’ll be taking a look at what things we can do from an operational standpoint, but those are not things that can happen overnight," said House.

House also reminded the public about the Sandy Hook "Say Something app" Say Something Anonymous Reporting System — Sandy Hook Promise which trains students on how to look for warning signs and allows people to anonymously report anything suspicious.