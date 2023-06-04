BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions is warning Houston residents of a new scam, where thieves are targeting people who lost pets.

According to its social media post, BARC says someone is contacting people who have lost pets, spoofing the BARC phone number.

The scammers then say the owner must pay $250 over the phone for microchipping to get their pet back.

However, BARC officials say BARC does not request phone payments, and if a resident finds themselves contacted by someone posing as BARC, to hang up and do not engage.

From there, residents are urged to contact BARC directly, if they have a lost pet.

BARC also says its capacity is at a critical stage right now for adoption, with an attendant telling FOX 26 they have lots of puppies and kittens available for adoption.

Learn more about BARC Animal Shelter by visiting their website.