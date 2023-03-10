A judge has assigned an independent examiner to review the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter's competency to stand trial.

The admitted shooter remains in custody at North Texas State Hospital and has been repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial upon evaluation each year.

At a hearing Friday, the judge ordered that a "disinterest expert experienced and qualified in metal health" examine his competency to stand trial and submit a report in 30 days.

The admitted shooter was not present in court.

Eight students and two teachers were killed, and 13 others were injured in the shooting on May 18, 2018.