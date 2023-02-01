Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial

It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial.

The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 4 years later

A judge is expected to sign an order for an additional 12 months of treatment.

10 people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the 2018 shooting.