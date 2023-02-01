Expand / Collapse search

Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial

Santa Fe
SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial.

The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent.

A judge is expected to sign an order for an additional 12 months of treatment.

10 people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the 2018 shooting.  