Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 4 years later

article

The state hospital treating the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter has determined he is still not fit to stand trial nearly four years after the shooting, officials say.

Eight students and two teachers were killed in the shooting on May 18, 2018, and 13 others were injured.

MORE: Defendant formally declared incompetent to stand trial in Santa Fe shooting

According to a statement from Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady, the North Texas State Hospital reported that the defendant has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial.

DA Roady says the facility is requesting that the defendant be recommitted for up to 12 months so they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency.

"This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families’ frustration in the continued delay. We will continue to monitor the defendant’s status and treatment. We remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done," DA Roady said in the statement.

TIMELINE: What happened that horrific day

Advertisement

RELATED: Santa Fe community pays tribute to fallen 10 three years after deadly shooting