Santa Fe HS shooting: Judge to hold conference Friday on shooter's competency for trial

A judge will hold a conference on Friday on the Santa Fe High School shooter's competency for trial, reports say.

The confessed shooter remains in custody at North Texas State Hospital where he is being treated. Officials say he remains mentally incompetent to stand trial for the school shooting.

He was reportedly 17-years-old when, on May 18, 2018, the gunman stormed into Santa Fe High School and shot 23 people, killing 10 of them.

The judge says he will hold a status conference on Friday at 10 a.m. The judge is expected to appoint an independent expert to conduct a review of the defendant’s competency to stand trial.

Reports say the confessed shooter will not be present in court and will not be appearing by remote audio or video.