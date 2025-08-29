Vehicle crash into San Jacinto River: Mother, infant's death ruled murder-suicide

The Brief The case of the mother and infant who died after their vehicle crashed into the San Jacinto River has been ruled a murder suicide. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a suicide note was founf in the submerged vehicle and the mom intentionally drove off the road with her kids. A Good Samaritan was able to rescue the 5 and 7-year-old from the water.



The death of a mother and infant who were killed after their vehicle went into the San Jacinto River has been ruled a murder suicide.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the mother intentionally drove off the roadway with her three children in the vehicle. A suicide note was apparently found inside the submerged vehicle.

Vehicle crashed into San Jacinto River

According to Harris County officials, deputies were called to the crash around 4:40 p.m. on April 25 on a branch of the San Jacinto River near Market Street.

Callers told authorities they saw a vehicle with people inside go into the water and begin to sink.

The vehicle was reportedly going eastbound on Market Street when the vehicle went into the San Jacinto River. The vehicle went into the southbound side of the river, but the current moved it to the northbound side.

A Good Samaritan was able to rescue two children, 5 and 7, from the water. A woman and 1-year-old infant were pulled from the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.