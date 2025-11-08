Northeast Harris County: Driver arrested, accused of speeding wrong way on Sam Houston Tollway

The Brief A sergeant on the southbound side of the Sam Houston Tollway allegedly saw a driver speeding in the opposite direction. The driver allegedly kept driving for a few miles before leaving and reentering the tollway on the correct side. Officials say a breathalyzer determined the driver was twice over the legal limit.



A man was taken into custody after authorities say they saw him speeding the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway.

Harris County: Sam Houston Tollway wrong way

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton, a Precinct 3 sergeant was in the southbound lanes of the East Sam Houston Tollway when she saw a vehicle speeding in the wrong direction.

The driver was allegedly going 98 mph north in the southbound lanes and barely missed the sergeant's vehicle.

The driver allegedly continued for about seven miles, from Generation Parkway to Mesa Drive, as deputies went after and tried to stop him.

(Photo credit: Harris County Constable Precinct 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton)

Constable Eagleton says the driver exited onto Mesa, made a U-turn, and went the correct way on the tollway while still speeding along the shoulder. The driver eventually stopped on Highway 90.

The driver allegedly almost caused multiple accidents, but no crashes or injuries were reported.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Marcus Jackson, showed "multiple signs of intoxication." A breathalyzer reportedly determined that Jackson was twice over the legal limit.

Records show Jackson was booked into the Harris County Jail for a DWI charge, but he has since posted his $5,000 bond.

Officials say he was also charged with evading in a motor vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon.

