Authorities are at the scene of a major crash in northeast Harris County on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies arrived at E. Sam Houston Pkwy N and Tidwell Road where they found a single vehicle flipped over, possibly trapping one person inside.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The feeder road was completely shut down, Gonzalez says, and traffic is being directed to Beaumont Highway.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as we learn more information.