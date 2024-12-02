Tech expert shares safety tips for online shopping during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, and many people will find themselves online catching those deals. But it’s important you know how to keep your finances safe from fraud.

It’s hard to turn away from great online deals during Cyber Monday, but one cyber expert says use your credit card not your debit card.

"So, with your credit card, you have another layer of protection. In other words, the credit card companies will be more flexible to granting those charge backs just in case the merchant doesn't want to accept the return, or two, your credit card was cloned," said tech expert Juan Guevara Torres. "If you don’t have access to a credit card, get a separate account where the debit card is linked, but don’t have too much money there. Only fund that debit card or checking account linked to that debit card when you are about to make a purchase."

Guevara says there is a spike in fake ads that we may see on different apps, and those links can take you to a fake website. So it’s important to make sure the deal is true.

"The best way to do that is look at the ad and make sure you open that ad on your regular browser on your computer or on your phone. Don’t open it on TikTok," said Guevara Torres. "Most browsers, especially on computers, can spot fake websites that might be doing phishing, and those websites are going to be cut up in your regular browser."

Guevara says only click on links via text that you authorized to send you automated messages. Anything new? Don’t click on it. And whether you’re shopping at big name stores or smaller businesses, be sure to check the domain name.

"If the website has mis-spelling words or the grammar is iffy,, it's very important that you get out of that website," said Guevara Torres.

Juan Guevara Torres also adds that while shopping online, if there is a phone number, don’t be afraid to pick up and call. If it sounds fishy, hang up immediately.