Safety measures implemented for EMS who treated Fort Bend Co. man with presumptive positive COVID-19 test

The City of Stafford is implementing safety measures for fire department personnel who treated the Fort Bend County man who had a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.

The city says the man was transported to a local hospital following treatment by City of Stafford Fire Department and Fort Bend County EMS personnel.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services sent the man's test results to be verified by the CDC in Atlanta. Officials say a presumptive positive is actionable and is being treated like a verified positive.

Fort Bend County officials say the public can help stem coronavirus infection with the following actions:

1. Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

2. Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as: