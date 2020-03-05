Safety measures implemented for EMS who treated Fort Bend Co. man with presumptive positive COVID-19 test
STAFFORD - The City of Stafford is implementing safety measures for fire department personnel who treated the Fort Bend County man who had a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.
The city says the man was transported to a local hospital following treatment by City of Stafford Fire Department and Fort Bend County EMS personnel.
Fort Bend County Health and Human Services sent the man's test results to be verified by the CDC in Atlanta. Officials say a presumptive positive is actionable and is being treated like a verified positive.
RELATED: How to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map
Fort Bend County officials say the public can help stem coronavirus infection with the following actions:
Advertisement
1. Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
2. Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe