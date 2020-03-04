UH students, faculty under COVID-19 self-quarantine after traveling abroad

article

The University of Houston says it has six students in its Learning Abroad program returning from countries recently elevated to the CDC's Level 3 travel warning. UH is also restricting travel to those countries, which are China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

The University of Houston is requiring any student, faculty or staff returning from travel to self-quarantine for 14 days off-campus. The university believes this will ensure that anyone who develops symptoms avoids spreading coronavirus.

RELATED: Houston-area schools change travel plans to avoid coronavirus

The university is also asking all students, faculty or staff who plan to travel internationally to report their travel to the university by filling out a form online.

RELATED: First presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Fort Bend County

The following self-quarantine instructions were listed by the University of Houston:

Stay home except to get medical care and please call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Do not return to class or work, participate in any campus activities or come to campus.

Stay away from public areas including grocery stores, malls, theaters and large public gathering spaces.

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; wash your hands afterward with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Clean your hands often with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer; use soap and water preferentially if your hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid sharing personal household items.

Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with a household cleaning spray or wipe.

Monitor your symptoms and if they develop or worsen then call your health care provider BEFORE seeking in-person care.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak changes the course for Galveston-based cruise