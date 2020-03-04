First presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Fort Bend Co.

article

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services confirms the first presumptive possible COVID-19, coronavirus, infection in the Houston metro area.

Officials say the individual is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad. He is hospitalized and in stable condition.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation's first reported fatality outside Washington state — as officials, schools and businesses came under pressure to respond more aggressively to the outbreak.

So far there 95,124 confirmed coronavirus infections around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Fort Bend County officials say the public can help stem coronavirus infection with the following actions:

1. Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

2. Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

