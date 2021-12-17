Uber code offers $20 credit during holidays in Houston area

article

Officials are making sure everyone gets home safely during the holiday season, thanks to a special code from Uber.



According to a release, the code, which is TXDOT20, is valid for $20 credit while supplies last.

The code is good anywhere in the Houston District (Harris County, Montgomery County, Galveston County, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County, and Waller County).



We’re told the credit is valid now through January 14, 2022 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says for those who choose to drink and drive, officials will be increasing their No Refusal Operations to ensure that scientific evidence is obtained in all DWI cases and provides the prosecution with strong evidence of guilt or innocence.



"Take one of the many options available to you," said District Attorney Brett Ligon. "If you fail to plan ahead, law enforcement will be out there to get you off the road in handcuffs hopefully before you have had a chance to hurt yourself or somebody else."