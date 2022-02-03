Roadways cleared after icy conditions reported in Houston-area

The arctic blast left behind some wintry precipitation in the Houston area overnight, causing icy roads in some areas.

The Houston Police Department was asking drivers, when possible, to stay off the roads after 10 p.m. Thursday and into the early morning hours on Friday. Police said Public Works was treating areas that historically ice over during winter weather.

As of Friday afternoon, Harris Co. Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced some Houston area roadways were cleared after some icy road conditions were reported.

Drivers are urged to use caution if they must get on the roads.

Here's a look at conditions around the Houston area.

HOUSTON

There were many icy areas on overpasses outside of Houston Friday morning, but Houston Transtar reports that most of those have been cleared.

As of 8 a.m., Houston Transtar says there are no ice-on-roadway locations being reported.

Drivers are urged to continue to drive safely.

FORT BEND COUNTY

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said the only road that had not reopened as of 6 a.m. Friday was Westpark Tollway flyover to Grand Parkway.

"We have checked in with TXDOT and Fort Bend County Road & Bridge and roads within Fort Bend County are open. Problem areas were treated overnight and being reported as clear," Judge George wrote on Twitter.

Judge George said TxDOT re-treated US 59 through Sugar Land and all southbound and northbound main lanes are open.

He urges drivers to still practice caution and drive safely.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

According to TxDOT's highway conditions map, ice was reported on the roadway at SH 249 Toll Road northbound after FM 1488 near Magnolia as of 8 a.m. Friday.