Authorities are asking residents to avoid the roads while crews work to clean up a "hazmat incident" in south Houston Sunday.

TxDot says I-69 Southwest Freeway going southbound at Elgin has been closed due to a hazmat incident.

Authorities say it could take several hours to clear, so they're asking drivers to look for alternate routes.

