One man is facing charges in what officials are calling a road rage attack against a Harris County work truck.

According to Constable Ted Heap's Office, the incident occurred last week around 1 p.m. in the 6300 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Officials said two Harris County workers were driving in a marked Precinct 4 work truck when a man in a silver vehicle got upset, pulled alongside them, and fired several rounds from a handgun. Their truck was struck three times.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Alejandro Valdez, Jr., was arrested Monday morning in the 5000 block of S. Willow Drive.

Valdez is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"We are fortunate that these men, who were just doing their job, were not injured," said Constable Heap in a news release. "This was an extremely dangerous situation for these two county workers, as well as innocent bystanders, who could have been seriously harmed as a result of this driver's actions."

If you are involved in a road rage incident, Constable Ted Heap offered the following tips:

- If you encounter an aggressive driver, don't respond

- Don't respond to aggression with aggression

- Avoid eye contact

- Avoid offensive hand gestures

- Don't honk your horn or attempt to antagonize the enraged driver by blocking his way

- If you're being followed or if an enraged driver points a gun at you, call 911 and provide a detailed description of the vehicle, its license plate and the driver.