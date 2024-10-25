Richmond apartment fire: More than 40 residents displaced, 20 units burned down

A Thursday night fire at The Fairway at Bellevue apartments has left more than 40 residents displaced after a blaze impacted a building with 20 units.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire at 1111 Golfview Drive after the fire broke out around 9 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the two-story building.

All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a multi-alarm incident, prompting assistance from several neighboring fire departments, including units as far away as Missouri City.

According to officials, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary shelter and assistance to the displaced families. Residents who have lost their homes are being offered aid.

More details are expected as the investigation progresses.