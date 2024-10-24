Houston robbery, kidnapping victim says suspects held him at gunpoint for an hour; new video

The Brief A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Home Depot on the Gulf Freeway in Houston. The suspects forced the victim to drive them to an ATM and withdraw cash, but the transaction was declined. The victim was held captive for about an hour before being released. Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.



On Saturday, October 5, at 1:45 p.m., Houston police say two suspects kidnapped and robbed a victim on the 6800 block of Gulf Freeway, in Houston.

The victim spoke with FOX 26 and said he had just finished shopping at Home Depot and returned to his vehicle. He says after he got in, two men jumped into his car - one in the passenger seat and one in the back.

"He threw in his briefcase, and out of his briefcase, he pulled out a weapon. He told me don’t make any sudden movements, not to be stupid, and do as they say and I’ll be fine. That my life is worth more than a couple of dollars," said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous.

The victim says they demanded that he drive to an ATM, which was across the street at the 2900 block of Woodridge.

Police say the suspects then forced the complainant to withdraw cash from an ATM.

"He wanted $3,500," the victim said.

He says he tried to withdraw the cash, but the bank declined it as fraudulent and sent him a notification. The victim says that notification was read out loud on his carplay, and the suspects forced him to confirm that the transaction wasn't fraud.

He says once he withdrew the cash, the suspects continued to have him drive them around a nearby IHOP waiting for their getaway driver. He says he was held at gunpoint for about an hour during the entire ordeal.

"Honestly, I felt like I wasn’t going to come home, because of how long it felt. I thought they would just take their time with me and just do as they please afterward," he said.

The victim says the suspects were two Black males, both bald or balding. One was around 6 ft. tall, wearing a red button-down shirt and slacks. The other, he says, was closer to 5'6" or 5'8", wearing a blue cap or possibly a yarmulke and a dress shirt and slacks as well.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.