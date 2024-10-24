Texas EquuSearch digging into backyard for remains of missing person

A family could be close to getting answers regarding their missing loved one.

Houston police investigators believe the remains of a missing person may be in a Spring Branch area yard. With the help of Texas Equusearch volunteers, they are digging in the backyard of a vacant house on Elmview near Blalock and Long Point.

The person they're searching for has been missing for about a decade.

"It's unnerving. It's definitely creepy, upsetting. All of the neighbors are just wondering what's going on. How could we not have known?" says Ivonne, who's lived in the neighborhood for 14 years.

"It's very concerning. I mean we live in a gated community here," explains a man who's been a resident here for 15 years.

"One of the homicide detectives was at the gate of the community and asked us a few probing questions just to see if we were aware of anything or if we've seen anything. He did admit that they are looking for a body, someone that may have been missing about 10 years," Ivonne adds.

"My mom's very concerned. This house has been abandoned for a while," says one young man, and he says the house tends to attract crime. "I mean people will come by, drive by, shoot at it. I've been outside with my nephews and people have come by shooting. I mean it's not often, but it has happened when we've been outside and hear gunshots and kind of dive."

"It's disturbing. It's upsetting to know that someone could have committed a crime so close to where we lay our heads to sleep and potentially have buried a person or persons back there. We don't even know if it's one or multiple. I just hope they find whatever they're looking for and hopefully there's a family out there that'll get some answers and some closure," says Ivonne.

EquuSearch and HPD have spent this week trying to uncover any buried secrets that might be here. Investigators haven't released whose remains they're searching for or why they're looking in this location, only that the person has been missing for ten years.